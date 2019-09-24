Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

As Accident & Health Insurance businesses, Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) and Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. 10 0.96 N/A -5.58 0.00 Assurant Inc. 107 0.81 N/A 4.63 24.46

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. and Assurant Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. and Assurant Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. 0.00% -37.1% -10.9% Assurant Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Assurant Inc. on the other hand, has 0.54 beta which makes it 46.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. and Assurant Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Assurant Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Assurant Inc.’s potential upside is 11.76% and its average target price is $141.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. and Assurant Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62% and 96% respectively. About 4.8% of Greenlight Capital Re Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Assurant Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. -1.07% -0.6% -30.13% -19.71% -40.78% -3.13% Assurant Inc. -0.39% 4.01% 20.43% 18.6% 3.33% 26.74%

For the past year Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. had bearish trend while Assurant Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Assurant Inc. beats Greenlight Capital Re Ltd.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance products and services worldwide. Its frequency business comprises contracts containing smaller losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services that include aviation, commercial, energy, motor physical damage, and personal; casualty reinsurance products and services, which include general, marine, motor, and professional liability; and specialty reinsurance products and services that include financial, health, and workerÂ’s compensation. It markets its products through reinsurance brokers and specialist service providers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Assurant, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets worldwide. The companyÂ’s Global Housing segment provides lender-placed, homeowners, voluntary manufactured housings, and floods insurance services; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation services, valuation and title services, and other property risk management services. Its Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products and related services, and extended service contracts for consumer electronics and appliances; vehicle protection services; and credit and other insurance services. The companyÂ’s Global Preneed segment provides pre-funded funeral insurance and annuity products. The company was formerly known as Fortis, Inc. and changed its name to Assurant, Inc. in February 2004. Assurant, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in New York, New York.