Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) Stake Lifted by Caz Investments Lp; Petroleum & Resources Raised Its Valero Energy (VLO) Holding by $7.61 Million

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) by 76.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 89,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 206,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.67 million, up from 116,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $84. About 1.58 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 22/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valero Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLO); 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy first-quarter profit jumps 54 pct; 30/04/2018 – The combined company that would leapfrog Valero Energy as the largest U.S. refiner by capacity; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net $469M; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery hit by blast, fire; 21/03/2018 – VALERO MERAUX LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROCRACKER; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REIFNERY PLANS TO COMPLETE HYDROCRACKER RESTART BY WEEKEND; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – CONTINUES TO TARGET TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT

Caz Investments Lp increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 1306.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp bought 41,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $393.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 59,184 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE COMMENTS ON SUNESIS CAPITAL RESEARCH REPORT; 30/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.85; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Believes Report’s Assessment of the Co, Its Business and Strategy Is Fundamentally Flawed; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss/Shr $3.85; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Inc. Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT ADDED IAC, TPR, BLMN, ANF, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Enel, Iberdrola Get Brazil Antitrust Greenlight for Eletropaulo Bids; 13/03/2018 – GreenLight Business Model Competition Announces Finalists for Its Sixth Annual Contest; 06/03/2018 Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Launches Innovation Unit

Caz Investments Lp, which manages about $304.25M and $33.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 35,790 shares to 36,450 shares, valued at $522,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

