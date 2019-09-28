Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) Stake Has Boosted by Caz Investments Lp; Wallington Asset Management Has Lifted Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position by $346,290

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 3,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 153,732 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.97M, up from 150,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.32. About 2.86M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT LONG SFA LESIONS; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco

Caz Investments Lp increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 1306.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp bought 41,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $386.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 135,108 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT BOOSTED ESV, FIVE, BHF IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Discloses Holdings as of Quarter-End; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Management Believes Greenlight Re Should Not Be Classified as a PFIC; 01/05/2018 – DAVID EINHORN TALKS ON GREENLIGHT RE’S EARNINGS CALL; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Info in Response to Research Report; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT ADDED IAC, TPR, BLMN, ANF, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F

Caz Investments Lp, which manages about $304.25M and $33.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gdxj 190719C00033000 (Call) by 13,500 shares to 21,500 shares, valued at $752,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold GLRE shares while 22 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 2.64% less from 16.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Highlander Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 1,200 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability has 13,694 shares. Symons Capital Management holds 50,330 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 3,694 shares. Continental Advsr Ltd holds 0.69% or 144,294 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 2.02M shares or 0% of the stock. 45,037 are owned by Monarch Prtn Asset Limited Liability Corp. Caz Investments Limited Partnership reported 45,000 shares. Moon Capital Mngmt Llc holds 138,007 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 22,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De accumulated 41,342 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 20,258 shares or 0% of the stock. Freestone Cap Limited Liability Com reported 82,489 shares stake. Veritable Lp holds 40,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership owns 24,438 shares for 0% of their portfolio.