Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) Shareholder Caz Investments LP Has Increased Position by $334,400; Trigran Investments Trimmed Its Model N (MODN) Holding as Share Price Rose

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 23,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.13% . The hedge fund held 2.01 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.21 million, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.88M market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.61. About 400,493 shares traded or 4.07% up from the average. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Loss/Shr 13c; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Rev $39M-$39.5M; 11/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC MODN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.06, REV VIEW $150.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N NAMES JASON BLESSING AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – JASON BLESSING SUCCEEDS ZACK RINAT AS CEO; 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Model N; 31/05/2018 – Model N Offers the “Align Plan,” a Customer Success Program to Drive Innovation; 17/04/2018 – Model N Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Caz Investments Lp increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 1306.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp bought 41,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.00M market cap company. It closed at $10.58 lastly. It is up 40.78% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT BOOSTED ESV, FIVE, BHF IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S 1Q 13.6% LOSS IS AMONG THE WORST IN ITS HISTORY; 15/05/2018 – Nitorum Capital LP Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 23/04/2018 – Greenlight’s David Einhorn Addresses Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Info in Response to Research Report; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN UNDER ARMOUR INC; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Believes Report’s Assessment of the Co, Its Business and Strategy Is Fundamentally Flawed

More notable recent Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE) CEO Simon Burton on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tracking David Einhorn’s Portfolio – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Greenlight Capital Re: Einhorn Will Be The Comeback Kid Of 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Greenlight Capital Re: The Time Is Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Caz Investments Lp, which manages about $304.25M and $33.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 35,790 shares to 36,450 shares, valued at $522,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold GLRE shares while 22 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 2.64% less from 16.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability holds 69,003 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 161 are held by San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt has 77,516 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 40,000 shares. Continental Advsrs Ltd invested in 144,294 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Financial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 41,342 shares. Pacific Ridge Prns Limited Liability, Oregon-based fund reported 43,000 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 0% or 30,259 shares. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 0.09% or 2.04 million shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 91,929 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Llc holds 0% or 72,606 shares. United Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 37,917 shares.

Analysts await Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 62.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Model N, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold MODN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 24.71 million shares or 7.04% more from 23.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. River & Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.4% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Menta Capital Lc stated it has 16,900 shares. Rice Hall James & Assoc Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). State Street Corp holds 0% or 673,360 shares. Amer Century Companies Incorporated owns 361,430 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has invested 0.5% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 31,676 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Invesco Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Geode Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 362,676 shares. Essex Management Limited Liability has invested 0.4% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Golden Gate Private Equity, California-based fund reported 356,819 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has 24,129 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 5,709 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon owns 0% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 113,071 shares.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $600.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 40,643 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $48.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 334,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

More notable recent Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Model N Inc (MODN) – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Model N hires new CPO – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Model N (NYSE:MODN) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Model N Inc (MODN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.