Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) Shareholder Caz Investments LP Boosted Its Holding; Cohen Capital Management Lifted Position in Ppg Industries (PPG) as Market Valuation Rose

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 290.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 26,880 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, up from 6,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $116.62. About 980,011 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Has Identified Certain Inadvertent Errors With Respect to the Qtr Ended March 31, 2018; 28/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $123 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: 2016 Restructuring Program on Track to Realize $120M Annualized Savings by 2019; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Audit Committee Is Overseeing Investigation Into Certain Acctg Matters; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 19/04/2018 – PPG – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD IS OVERSEEING INVESTIGATION OF MATTERS WITH ASSISTANCE OF OUTSIDE COUNSEL; 19/04/2018 – PPG Investigating Internal Report of Accounting Violations; 22/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. — PPG

Caz Investments Lp increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 1306.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp bought 41,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 62,622 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Management Believes Greenlight Re Should Not Be Classified as a PFIC; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE CALLS SUNESIS REPORT ‘ERRONEOUS’; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN UNDER ARMOUR INC; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Discloses Holdings as of Quarter-End; 13/03/2018 – GreenLight Business Model Competition Announces Finalists for Its Sixth Annual Contest; 06/03/2018 Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Launches Innovation Unit; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss/Shr $3.85

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ajo Ltd Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,996 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 21,400 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 3,607 shares. Gradient Ltd owns 0% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 36 shares. Asset Inc holds 0.11% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 18,426 shares. Merian Global (Uk) accumulated 585,546 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt reported 3,969 shares. Mawer Mgmt accumulated 1.02M shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.02% or 10,000 shares. Natixis reported 53,402 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stone Run Capital Ltd stated it has 0.38% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability has 3,886 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Com has 90,341 shares. Adams Natural Res Fund Incorporated reported 0.56% stake. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt owns 0.08% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 2,243 shares.

Caz Investments Lp, which manages about $304.25M and $33.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gdxj 190719C00033000 (Call) by 13,500 shares to 21,500 shares, valued at $752,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold GLRE shares while 22 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 2.64% less from 16.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Invest Management has 12,350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 3,137 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0% or 2.41M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Credit Suisse Ag holds 20,258 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 41,196 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Continental Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 144,294 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 42,345 shares. 1,548 were accumulated by Cordasco. Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 40,000 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Ptnrs Lc has 0.09% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 43,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,178 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Monarch Partners Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 45,037 shares. Highlander Cap Limited accumulated 1,200 shares.