Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) Holder Group One Trading LP Decreased Holding; Boston Family Office Decreased Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding by $391,986; Stock Rose

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 71.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 62,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 24,438 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $207,000, down from 86,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 200,504 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE CALLS SUNESIS REPORT ‘ERRONEOUS’; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Discloses Holdings as of Quarter-End; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT ADDED IAC, TPR, BLMN, ANF, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s posted one of its worst quarterly returns ever to start 2018, down 13.6 percent versus the market’s 1.2 percent decline; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss/Shr $3.85; 23/04/2018 – Greenlight’s David Einhorn Addresses Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 06/03/2018 Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Launches Innovation Unit; 15/05/2018 – Nitorum Capital LP Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT BOOSTED ESV, FIVE, BHF IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 1,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 30,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.06M, down from 31,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $360.53. About 696,969 shares traded or 41.87% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GLRE shares while 22 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 2.64% less from 16.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 77,516 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 20,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 2.24M shares. 40,617 are held by Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corp. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 69,927 shares. Pnc Services Grp Inc reported 0% stake. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca) invested in 161 shares or 0% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Davis Selected Advisers reported 0.09% stake. National Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 117,514 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). State Street reported 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 0% or 3,694 shares. First Republic has invested 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Alliancebernstein LP holds 42,345 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Greenlight Re Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Greenlight Re Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Greenlight Capital Re Schedules First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “No Reason To Buy Greenlight Capital Re Now – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 15, 2019 : SYMC, AKRX, DISCA, ANGI, LYFT, GLRE – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $11.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Under Armour Inc (Call) by 30,900 shares to 114,600 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Finisar Corp (Put) by 71,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (Put).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 28.34 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Freight Recession? August Truckload Volumes Suggest Otherwise – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Roper Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ROP) 10% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Strong-Buy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Announces Dividend NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $963.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 3,665 shares to 20,830 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co. Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Central Securities has 3.29% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 59,000 shares. Silvercrest Asset Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 767 shares. John G Ullman And invested 0.09% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 136,347 were reported by Williams Jones And Limited Liability Company. Citadel Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Middleton Company Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,087 shares. Ashford Cap accumulated 9,655 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Scopus Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.64% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Stephens Inv Management Grp Lc holds 0.1% or 14,001 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Sigma Planning, a Michigan-based fund reported 794 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.06% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Waratah Cap reported 4.34% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Ledyard Bancshares has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 25,208 are held by Ptnrs Ltd.