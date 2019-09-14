Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) Holder Continental Advisors Has Lowered Position; Community Bank Of Raymore Has Decreased General Electric Co (GE) Position by $310,000

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 39.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 94,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The hedge fund held 144,294 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 238,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 144,788 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 13/03/2018 – GreenLight Business Model Competition Announces Finalists for Its Sixth Annual Contest; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.85; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Information in Response to Erroneous Research Report; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT BOOSTED ESV, FIVE, BHF IN 1Q: 13F

Community Bank Of Raymore decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore sold 31,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 853,233 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.96 million, down from 884,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 44.28M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 09/04/2018 – Exclusive – Lending syndicate unveiled in GE Aussie refi; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY – LOCOMOTIVES TO BE MANUFACTURED AND SUPPLIED FROM FACTORY SET UP BY CO’S AT MADHEPURA AND MARHOWRA IN BIHAR OVER 11 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – CFM says more than half of engines inspected after emergency directive; 25/04/2018 – FEEDBACK PLC – ANNOUNCES A SOFTWARE LICENCE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC HEALTHCARE (GEHC) FOR TEXRAD; 23/05/2018 – GE PRESENTATION AT EPG CONFERENCE ENDS; 25/03/2018 – The Long Shadow of GE Capital Looms Over GE; 17/04/2018 – INITIAL BIDS FOR GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID LIKELY THIS WEEK; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO; 13/04/2018 – GE: 2017 EPS Reduced by 17c Before Tax Reform Effect; Estimate in 10-K Was for 16c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GLRE shares while 22 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 2.64% less from 16.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 98,525 shares. Highlander Capital Lc holds 0.01% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) or 1,200 shares. Monarch Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 45,037 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt owns 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 12,350 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,137 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al accumulated 0% or 19,192 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Charles Schwab Management owns 169,097 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 36,415 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 40,000 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Continental Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 144,294 shares. Symons Capital holds 0.18% or 50,330 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 20,331 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE).

More notable recent Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Greenlight Re Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Greenlight Re: To Invest Or Not To Invest (With David Einhorn), That’s The Question – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Greenlight Capital RE Ltd (GLRE) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Greenlight Capital Re: Einhorn Will Be The Comeback Kid Of 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Greenlight Capital Re Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $177.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 84,251 shares to 147,251 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 41,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,987 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (Put) (FDN).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Electric: Where There’s Smoke, There’s Fire – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Fortune.com with their article: “GEâ€™s Basic Businesses Are Badly Underperforming, by This Accounting Metric – Fortune” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “GE Analyst: Short Report Would Have Some Merit 2 Years Ago – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) Prices 115M Share Secondary Offering by General Electric (GE) at $21.50/Sh – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hartford invested 0.32% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Com invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Tcw Gru stated it has 4.69 million shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Janney Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% or 86,846 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv owns 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 15,158 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.08% or 218,112 shares. Frontier Investment Communication stated it has 76,247 shares. Utah Retirement Systems owns 1.64 million shares. New York-based Canandaigua National Bank Trust has invested 0.35% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Arrow Corp invested in 29,070 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Lc reported 92.56M shares. Hayek Kallen Investment Mngmt holds 28,206 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 2,664 shares. Nottingham Advisors has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 17.96 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Strazik Scott had bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million.