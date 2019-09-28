Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE) and Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Comparison side by side

Both Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) and Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) compete on a level playing field in the Accident & Health Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. 10 1.04 28.57M -5.58 0.00 Unum Group 28 0.90 207.54M 2.45 13.06

In table 1 we can see Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. and Unum Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. 285,129,740.52% -37.1% -10.9% Unum Group 751,956,521.74% 6% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Unum Group’s 1.49 beta is the reason why it is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. and Unum Group.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Unum Group 1 2 0 2.67

Meanwhile, Unum Group’s average target price is $29.33, while its potential downside is -0.91%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62% of Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.1% of Unum Group are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% are Greenlight Capital Re Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Unum Group’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. -1.07% -0.6% -30.13% -19.71% -40.78% -3.13% Unum Group -3.56% -7.18% -12.06% -5.81% -18.76% 8.75%

For the past year Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. had bearish trend while Unum Group had bullish trend.

Summary

Unum Group beats on 10 of the 11 factors Greenlight Capital Re Ltd.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance products and services worldwide. Its frequency business comprises contracts containing smaller losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services that include aviation, commercial, energy, motor physical damage, and personal; casualty reinsurance products and services, which include general, marine, motor, and professional liability; and specialty reinsurance products and services that include financial, health, and workerÂ’s compensation. It markets its products through reinsurance brokers and specialist service providers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides group and individual disability insurance products and services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products. It also provides group pension, individual life and corporate-owned life insurance, reinsurance pools and management operations, and other products. The company sells its products primarily to employers for the benefit of employees. Unum Group sells its products through field sales personnel, independent brokers, and consultants, as well as independent contractor agency sales force. The company was founded in 1848 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee.