Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE) and Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Contrasting side by side

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) and Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Accident & Health Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. 10 0.99 N/A -5.58 0.00 Aflac Incorporated 51 1.79 N/A 4.10 12.83

Table 1 highlights Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. and Aflac Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. and Aflac Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. 0.00% -37.1% -10.9% Aflac Incorporated 0.00% 12.1% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.01 beta. From a competition point of view, Aflac Incorporated has a 0.7 beta which is 30.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. and Aflac Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Aflac Incorporated 0 3 1 2.25

Meanwhile, Aflac Incorporated’s consensus price target is $54.5, while its potential upside is 3.06%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. and Aflac Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62% and 69.4%. Insiders owned 4.8% of Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Aflac Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. -1.07% -0.6% -30.13% -19.71% -40.78% -3.13% Aflac Incorporated -2.37% -5.7% 4.82% 11.1% 13.62% 15.54%

For the past year Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. had bearish trend while Aflac Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Aflac Incorporated beats on 8 of the 8 factors Greenlight Capital Re Ltd.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance products and services worldwide. Its frequency business comprises contracts containing smaller losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services that include aviation, commercial, energy, motor physical damage, and personal; casualty reinsurance products and services, which include general, marine, motor, and professional liability; and specialty reinsurance products and services that include financial, health, and workerÂ’s compensation. It markets its products through reinsurance brokers and specialist service providers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers various voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan. The Aflac U.S. segment provides products designed to protect individuals from depletion of assets comprising accident, cancer, critical illness/care, hospital indemnity, fixed-benefit dental, and vision care plans; and loss-of-income products, such as life and short-term disability plans in the United States. The company sells its products through sales associates and brokers, independent corporate agencies, individual agencies, and affiliated corporate agencies. Aflac Incorporated was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.