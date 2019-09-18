Greenlight Capital Raised Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) Position by $4.89 Million as Shares Declined; Karpus Management Has Cut Stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) by $1.41 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) by 69.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 349,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The hedge fund held 849,274 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.98 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. It closed at $16.1 lastly. It is down 11.83% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 100,518 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 24,882 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $358,000, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.56 million market cap company. It closed at $14.54 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold NXQ shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.48 million shares or 0.72% less from 2.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). 2,343 were reported by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Us Comml Bank De reported 0% stake. Benjamin F Edwards And Co owns 730 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 0.03% or 22,314 shares. New York-based Karpus has invested 0.01% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Incorporated Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 10,433 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Raymond James Assoc has invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) for 19,746 shares. Bb&T, North Carolina-based fund reported 21,618 shares. California-based Wells Fargo And Co Mn has invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 2,515 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cls Lc accumulated 5,797 shares. 1607 Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ).

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mudrick Capital Acq Corp; Tnt Acq Dt: 02/08/2020; Cash: $10.10 by 189,125 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $15.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Calif Mun Bd Fd Com (EVM) by 626,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amci Acquisition Corp: Tnt Acq Dt; 5/16/2020; Cash: $10.00.

Greenlight Capital Inc, which manages about $11.41 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 3.26 million shares to 5.86M shares, valued at $225.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 217,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 731,600 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).