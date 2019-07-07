Greenlight Capital Raised Its Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Holding by $14.58 Million; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Decreased Its Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Stake by $1.30 Million

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.16M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75M, up from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $51.16. About 291,168 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) by 72.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 129,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,436 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $501,000, down from 178,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 23,724 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has declined 7.34% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Natl National Bank & Trust In holds 0.02% or 7,552 shares. Raffles LP invested 5.99% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 911,003 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). 393,387 are held by California Employees Retirement Systems. Camarda Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). 66,611 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability. Kistler has 477 shares. Raymond James & Associate owns 239,497 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Limited Liability reported 14,003 shares. Bluemountain Limited Liability Corp invested in 21,285 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fjarde Ap owns 55,173 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Llc reported 13 shares stake. 20,654 were reported by Assetmark Incorporated. Cipher LP holds 6,756 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 110,217 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 395,202 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 2,170 shares stake. Rivernorth Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.28% or 415,513 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 180,101 shares. Pnc Financial Serv invested in 0% or 8,900 shares. Q Advsr Limited Com stated it has 66,216 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Weiss Asset Management LP invested 0.02% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). 24,953 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated. Invesco Limited invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Fiera Corp owns 11,725 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability accumulated 12,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 192,834 are owned by Financial Bank Of America Corp De. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh invested in 0% or 33,935 shares.