Greenlight Capital Position in Ensco Plc (ESV) Has Trimmed as Market Value Declined; Junto Capital Management LP Maintains Holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA)

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 94,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 604,253 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.09M, up from 510,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $74.95. About 399,626 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 06/03/2018 – LPL Flubs its Platform Conversion — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – LPL Financial Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Will Buy Back Illegally Sold Securities From Investors With Interest; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 08/05/2018 – LPL Financial at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 11/04/2018 – LPL Financial Spends Big on Recruitment — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – Wealth2k® joins LPL Vendor Affinity Program; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL APRIL TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $2.1B; 23/04/2018 – DJ LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPLA)

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 4.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 15.12M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.42 million, down from 20.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 32.36% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8

More notable recent Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “EnscoRowan (ESV) to be Renamed Valaris Effective Jul 31 – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Offshore Drilling Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valaris PLC: A Struggle For Survival – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Ensco Rowan plc (ESV) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ensco Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability holds 3,583 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Lc invested in 0% or 405,947 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.01% or 49,412 shares in its portfolio. New Generation Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 3.01% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 24,181 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Liability holds 3,700 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has 0.02% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Conning reported 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Waddell And Reed accumulated 2.25M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 10,209 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.01% or 396,125 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Rech owns 16,027 shares. Charles Schwab Management accumulated 0.01% or 2.38 million shares. Capstone Investment Limited Liability reported 19,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LPL Financial and Gladstone Wealth Group Welcome CLH Wealth Management – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LPL Financial Welcomes Barry Rucks and Matt Silverhardt – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LPL Financial to Acquire Allen & Company – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.