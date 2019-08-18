Greenlight Capital Lowered Holding in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) by $38.29 Million as Stock Rose; Paycom Software (PAYC) Share Value Rose While Polen Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 50.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 671,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 659,425 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.03M, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $74.67. About 1.29 million shares traded or 62.38% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 3,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 5,707 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 8,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $241.42. About 446,318 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 525,932 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 5.57 million shares. Prudential invested in 0% or 26,697 shares. Landscape Cap Management stated it has 101,231 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability invested in 168,263 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Td Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 47,578 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Com has 11,652 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 121,955 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 322,500 shares. Trexquant Investment LP holds 0.05% or 11,539 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Ltd Partnership reported 10,198 shares. Element Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 4,250 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.21M for 16.97 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

