Greenlight Capital Holds Stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER); Dodge & Cox Stake in Icici Bank LTD (IBN) Has Lowered by $2.83 Million as Stock Value Rose

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.16M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75M, up from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $51.16. About 327,805 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 257,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.06M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.56. About 3.46 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID ED INITIATES ENQUIRY INTO ICICI-VIDEOCON LOAN CASE; 12/04/2018 – BRIEF-India’s SEBI Initiates Probe Into Alleged Corporate Governance Breaches At ICICI Bank – ET Now Citing; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS 4Q GROSS NPA ADDITION AT 157.4B RUPEES; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Avista Advisory Group founder denies business dealings with India’s ICICI Bank – Mint; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENCIES 66.26 BLN RUPEES VS 28.98 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – India Unit News: Criminals loot Rs 28 lakh from ICICI Bank`s collection agent in Bihar; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Icici Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 06/05/2018 – ET News Updates: ICICI Bank board to meet tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – ICICI Bank, CEO receive notice from capital markets regulator over Videocon loans; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank’s Profit Halves As Provisions Surge In March Quarter

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. IBN’s profit will be $581.99 million for 17.44 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 350.00% EPS growth.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 287,300 shares to 46.43 million shares, valued at $1.98 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 6.71 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 31.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors stated it has 10,758 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kempen Management Nv reported 0.01% stake. Canandaigua Bank Trust reported 4,896 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 980,842 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0.17% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Shine Inv Advisory holds 0% or 168 shares. 332,397 are owned by Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corp. State Street has 3.51M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fdx Advisors has 13,383 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested in 0% or 5,107 shares. Ejf Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Geode Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). The Illinois-based Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Cambiar Ltd has invested 6.51% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER).