Greenlight Capital Has Lifted Its Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Holding by $14.58 Million; Valuation Rose; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Upped Its General American Investors (GAM) Stake by $499,092 as Share Value Rose

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.16 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75 million, up from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 386,998 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.03M market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.63. About 46,460 shares traded or 32.77% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has risen 5.99% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

More recent General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General American Investors Co Inc 5.95 % Cum.Pfd Shs Series B declares $0.371875 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “General American Investors Company Announces Actions Taken by the Board of Directors – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equity CEFs: Go Big Or Go Home – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Company holds 0% or 7,086 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 2,500 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 6,556 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1607 Cap Prtn Ltd Llc reported 646,822 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Bessemer Group Incorporated owns 4,041 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 11.08% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Neville Rodie And Shaw, New York-based fund reported 37,920 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company accumulated 32,313 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management Lc reported 0.01% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Pinnacle Assoc Limited has invested 0.01% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Park Avenue Limited Liability Co holds 7,614 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rmb Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 23,870 shares stake. Ent Financial has invested 0.01% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Creative Planning accumulated 13,800 shares or 0% of the stock.