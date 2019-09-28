Greenlight Capital Has Increased Its Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) Stake by $4.89 Million; Shares Declined; Somerville Kurt F Cut Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) by 69.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 349,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The hedge fund held 849,274 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.98M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.13. About 153,522 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 33.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 9,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 19,427 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 million, down from 29,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.13M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Empowers Businesses to Capitalize on Opportunities Presented by World’s Largest and Fastest Growing Economies; 06/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET TO SEEK $50M REFUND FROM ORACLE, CONSIDER APPEAL; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch

Greenlight Capital Inc, which manages about $11.41 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 217,200 shares to 731,600 shares, valued at $26.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 3.26M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.86M shares, and cut its stake in Altice Usa Inc.

