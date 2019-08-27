Greenlight Capital Has Decreased Its Holding in Voya Finl (VOYA) as Valuation Rose; Holder Riggs Asset Managment Company Boosted At&T (T) Holding

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.85. About 22.06 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/03/2018 – AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quinn Oversaw Contract With Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen; 18/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 08/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is coming to Code Conference; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – Ex-FCC Commissioner Says AT&T Trial Is ‘Cork in the Bottle’ for M&A (Video); 19/03/2018 – Trial kicks off in U.S. challenge to AT&T, Time Warner merger; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Capital Expenditures Were $6.1 Billion; 04/04/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASKS ABOUT CHANGING TURNER ARBITRATION OFFER; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 30.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 736,446 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.79M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 503,947 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Voya Financial; 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Voya Financial Announces Agreement With ADP to Provide Integrated Employee Benefits Solutions – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Voya Financial included on the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Voya Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:VOYA) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Voya Financial Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $100,557 activity. $46,852 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) shares were bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Overbrook Mngmt reported 0.29% stake. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 6,829 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.6% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 7,136 shares. Invesco invested in 5.89 million shares. Guggenheim Ltd Company has 0.17% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Ameriprise Fincl holds 3.79M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 802,248 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Axa has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd Co has 35,060 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 141,403 shares. Brandywine Glob Ltd accumulated 155,799 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FirstNet, 5 Years And $6.5 Billion For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Antitrust Investigation Could Add Volatility but Won’t Bring Down Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Telecoms, state AGs form pact to stop robocalls – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brazil regulator postpones action on AT&T/Time Warner – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.