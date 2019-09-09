Greenlight Capital Has Decreased Its Holding in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) by $38.29 Million; Parsons Capital Management Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Lifted by $739,593 as Stock Rose

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 6,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 63,421 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, up from 56,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 50.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 671,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 659,425 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.03 million, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $75.98. About 604,093 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94M for 16.81 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 3,941 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Earnest Prns Lc reported 0% stake. 73,308 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Element Capital Lc owns 4,250 shares. Centerbridge Partners LP holds 18.74% or 2.37M shares. Paragon Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 556 shares. 10,198 are held by First Tru L P. Virtu Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 3,939 shares in its portfolio. Maverick accumulated 637,570 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Fmr Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 917,900 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated owns 4.24M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Fifth Third National Bank holds 282 shares.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,801 shares to 302,114 shares, valued at $24.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 7,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,397 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).