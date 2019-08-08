Greenlight Capital Has Decreased General Mtrs Co (GM) Holding by $104.54 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Decreased Holding as Market Value Rose

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 23.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 2.83M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 9.12M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338.31 million, down from 11.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 2.61 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 08/05/2018 – S.KOREA FINMIN SAYS ENSURES 10 YEARS OF GM KOREA’S BUSINESS IN THE COUNTRY; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q EPS 77c; 04/04/2018 – GM SAYS URGES U.S. AND CHINA TO CONTINUE TO “ENGAGE IN CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE AND PURSUE SUSTAINABLE TRADE POLICIES”; 07/03/2018 – Sharenet: India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 pct; 28/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CEO SAYS COST OF RIDE SHARING IN DENSE URBAN ENVIRONMENTS COULD COME DOWN TO $1 PER MILE, AS AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE CAPABILITY GOES UP – NY AUTO SUMMIT; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA SPOKESMAN SAYS BY PHONE; 31/05/2018 – General Motors: SoftBank Vision Fund Will Own 19.6% Equity Stake in GM Cruise; 15/03/2018 – GM TO BUILD PRODUCTION VERSIONS OF CRUISE AV IN MI PLANT; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea, union will continue talks until Monday afternoon – union official; 20/04/2018 – GM: [Breaking News] GM Korea labor union breaks negotiations – ! $GM

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 28.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 4,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 10,182 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 14,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $109.75. About 5.04M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – GLOBAL JPMORGAN APRIL MANUFACTURING PMI AT 53.5 VS 53.3; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo (JPM); 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – WARRANT EXERCISE PRICE WILL BE REDUCED TO $41.696 /SHARE FROM $41.764/SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued; 02/05/2018 – Cable ONE to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 05/04/2018 – Dimon Goes to War on JPMorgan Bureaucracy, Isn’t Hot on Meetings; 14/03/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 17 EUROS FROM 16 EUROS; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules–Update; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – BOARD RESPONSE TO RECENT ADDITIONAL US SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Limited Liability Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 156,640 shares. Levin Strategies LP reported 1.04 million shares stake. Butensky And Cohen Financial Security Incorporated owns 60,320 shares. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 35 shares. Intact Invest Mngmt holds 0.22% or 167,400 shares in its portfolio. Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 2.9% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0% or 400 shares. Green Square Limited Liability Com reported 0.94% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Berkshire Hathaway reported 72.27 million shares. Pdt Prtnrs holds 0.5% or 238,919 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 272 shares. Oldfield Prtn Llp holds 7.3% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 1.94 million shares. Smithfield Company holds 0% or 441 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 827,629 shares. Sigma Planning reported 0.05% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.66B for 11.29 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 50,122 shares to 50,822 shares, valued at $14.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

