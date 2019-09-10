Greenlight Capital Has Cut Its Position in General Mtrs Co (GM) by $104.54 Million; Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) Position Has Raised by Ami Asset Management Corp

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 23.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 2.83M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 9.12 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338.31M, down from 11.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 5.16M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 02/04/2018 – GM KOREA MARCH OVERSEAS SALES DOWN 3 PCT Y/Y; 07/05/2018 – IAC Group Recognized by General Motors as a 2017 Supplier of the Year; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out Amazon delivery to cars; 03/04/2018 – General Motors to Begin Reporting U.S. Vehicle Sales on Quarterly Basis; 22/03/2018 – WPP’s Team Ford Appoints Preuss to Lead Public Affairs; 26/04/2018 – GM results dented by pickup truck changeover; 07/03/2018 – GM increasing Chevy Bolt production in a step toward all-electric future: CEO Mary Barra #ceraweek; 23/04/2018 – S. KOREA, KDB TO SWIFTLY CONDUCT DUE DILIGENCE ON GM KOREA; 31/05/2018 – SOFTBANK VISION FUND TO INVEST $2.25B IN GM CRUISE; 26/04/2018 – General Motors top estimates on strong sales of crossovers

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) by 112.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 149,427 shares as the company's stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 282,774 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, up from 133,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Matador Res Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.62. About 2.87M shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,808 shares to 492,180 shares, valued at $36.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $578,759 activity. $30,680 worth of stock was bought by Robinson Bradley M on Friday, August 9. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $120,400 was made by Foran Joseph Wm on Monday, August 5. Macalik Robert T bought $22,425 worth of stock. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider Lancaster David E bought $22,365. On Thursday, August 15 the insider PARKER TIMOTHY E. bought $49,961. 5,000 shares were bought by STEWART KENNETH L., worth $88,800 on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 EPS, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.58 billion for 5.22 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

