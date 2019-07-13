Greenlight Capital Has Boosted Position in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER); Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Boosted Holding in Facebook (FB)

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 29.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 69,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 305,197 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.87M, up from 235,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Calls Apple CEO Comments `Glib’ (Correct); 21/03/2018 – Danny Kemp: Breaking – EU proposes new 3% tax on tech giants – @AFP. More good news for #Facebook; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Board Will Have 7 Independent Nonemployees Directors Out of 9 Total Directors; 13/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech losses sink Wall St, oil falls on U.S. production fears; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to boost data transparency; 20/03/2018 – Facebook released a statement on Tuesday addressing allegations that data from 50 million accounts was improperly used by a political data firm called Cambridge Analytica; 24/05/2018 – Facebook is forcing political advertisers to properly identify and label their ads; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY BEFORE SENATE JUDICIARY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEES ON APRIL 10 -COMMITTEES’ STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Tiger Global, the investment firm that poured money into Facebook, Warby Parker and Flipkart, is now betting on cannabis alongside rapper Snoop Dogg; 30/04/2018 – FACEBOOK JUDGE WILL ORDER SOME DATA DISCLOSED IN CAMBODIAN SPAT

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.16 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75M, up from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $50.94. About 896,730 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Huntington Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 914 shares. Fin Counselors owns 10,758 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 5,107 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Lc owns 1,193 shares. Invesco Limited holds 451,761 shares. Pnc Grp has invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Usca Ria Lc invested in 0.11% or 11,100 shares. American Century reported 0.02% stake. Earnest Ptnrs Lc owns 13 shares. Schroder Inv Gru invested in 0.04% or 564,337 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0.12% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Atria Invests Ltd, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,554 shares. First Personal Serv accumulated 0.01% or 555 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability invested in 867,898 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Limited Liability holds 7,255 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Mngmt invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3,821 shares. Pacific Investment Mngmt Com holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 18,012 shares. Ims Mgmt reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv stated it has 220,000 shares or 5.02% of all its holdings. Mechanics State Bank Trust Department owns 1,320 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Republic Inv Mngmt invested in 1.15M shares. Selway Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Private Advisor Grp Inc has invested 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Evermay Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 8,185 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Mairs Incorporated reported 1,300 shares stake. Bluestein R H Company invested in 171,274 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 11.30M shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. $7.97 million worth of stock was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. $2.39M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K. 4,761 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M..

