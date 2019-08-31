Greenlight Capital Decreased Its Ensco Plc (ESV) Stake by $14.64 Million; Intel (INTC) Holder Meritage Portfolio Management Boosted Stake

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 4.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 15.12 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.42 million, down from 20.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 31.22% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 255.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 94,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 131,289 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, up from 36,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 22/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Emphasizes Severity of Threats to Election Security; 13/03/2018 – Senate Intel chairman Burr says expects to back Haspel to head CIA; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 19/03/2018 – INTEL ELECTS RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY TO BOARD; 29/05/2018 – [24]7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 29/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Receives Supplier Achievement Award from Strategic Partner, Intel; 26/04/2018 – Intel executives say they ‘bit off a little too much’ amid 10-nanometer chip delays; 27/03/2018 – INTEL TO FOCUS ON CLOSING AFRICAN AMERICAN REPRESENTATION GAPS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 17,750 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,761 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

