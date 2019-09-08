Greenlight Capital Cut Its Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stake by $38.29 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Facebook (FB) Stake Has Increased by Cypress Funds Llc

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 50.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 671,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 659,425 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.03M, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $75.98. About 576,583 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg: Facebook Made Mistakes on “Fake News, Foreign Interference in Elections, and Hate Speech, Privacy”; 26/05/2018 – Joanna Stern: Breaking: Facebook / Amazon listening to microphones… since 1975; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: CBS News: A problem for Facebook users: identity scams; 07/03/2018 – Agencies warn against advertising on some of Facebook’s products, but nobody’s listening; 15/03/2018 – Facebook Lite to launch in developed countries, including U.S; 20/03/2018 – GBH’s Ives Says Facebook’s Data Leak Is a ‘Major Black Eye’ (Video); 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Pallone Says Cambridge Leak Shows ‘Laws Are Not Working’; 21/03/2018 – EU proposes new tax on digital giants including Google and Facebook; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – CFO SAYS DAU ON FB REACHED 1.45 BLN LED BY USER GROWTH IN INDIA, INDONESIA AND VIETNAM – CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Addison Cap has 0.6% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Green Square Lc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,011 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc reported 1.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 4,397 were accumulated by Leisure Cap Management. Amer International Grp Incorporated holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 906,346 shares. Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.76% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Smith Moore & Com has 0.28% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,880 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 56,519 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.98% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 27,087 shares. Hudock Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,207 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Co invested in 602 shares. Polar Asset Management Ptnrs stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Toth Advisory invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Northeast Investment Management stated it has 2.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The New Hampshire-based Hemenway Trust Co Limited Company has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

