Greenlight Capital Cut Its Ensco Plc (ESV) Stake by $14.64 Million; Poplar Forest Capital Decreased Its Holding in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) by $464,440 as Shares Declined

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 2,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 333,701 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.91 million, down from 336,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $158.58. About 640,566 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP)

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 4.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15.12 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.42 million, down from 20.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.89. About 4.70 million shares traded. Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 57.06% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 238,514 shares to 321,072 shares, valued at $14.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 46,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $160.69 million for 17.70 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar reported 2,969 shares stake. 33,372 are held by Retirement Of Alabama. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 245,307 shares. Citigroup reported 76,156 shares. Com Of Virginia Va has invested 0.28% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 300 shares stake. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Hartford Inv has invested 0.04% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Systematic Finance Limited Partnership holds 1,701 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 2,575 shares stake. Sphera Funds Ltd holds 0.27% or 17,400 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Rafferty Asset Management Lc has 1,185 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited holds 10,225 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 10,827 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Optimum has invested 0% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Northern Trust accumulated 2.48 million shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 4.16 million shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 117,100 shares. Fil reported 0% of its portfolio in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). 11,919 are held by Ancora Advsr Ltd Company. Gramercy Funds Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.34% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). New York-based Etrade Cap Lc has invested 0% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Commerce Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 150 shares. The Alabama-based Oakworth Capital has invested 0% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Amer holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 864,453 shares. Oppenheimer And Com, New York-based fund reported 14,955 shares. Millennium Ltd reported 1.62 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0% stake.