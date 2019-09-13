Greenlight Capital Boosted Its Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) Stake by $4.89 Million; Valuation Declined; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsor (BABA) Holding Held by First Business Financial Services Inc

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) by 69.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 349,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The hedge fund held 849,274 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.98 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.05. About 166,035 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN

First Business Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (BABA) by 89.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc bought 1,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 3,795 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $643,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $178.24. About 12.36M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests another $2bn in south-east Asia’s Lazada; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation

Greenlight Capital Inc, which manages about $11.41 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 680,009 shares to 3.48 million shares, valued at $181.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 3.26 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO).

