Greenlight Capital Boosted Its Holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by $14.58 Million as Share Price Rose; Wayfair (W) Shareholder Goodnow Investment Group Has Cut Holding by $1.24 Million

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 8,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 241,307 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.82M, down from 249,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $129.6. About 5.38 million shares traded or 259.32% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES; 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c; 18/04/2018 – KPMG Comments On South Dakota v. Wayfair; 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 4.16 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75M, up from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 1.03M shares traded or 10.03% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,601 are held by Amp Cap Investors Limited. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0.09% or 154,265 shares in its portfolio. Comm Of Vermont holds 6 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Company invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma owns 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 1,000 shares. 4,000 were reported by Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. British Columbia Invest Corporation has 45,005 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 20,847 shares. Tobam holds 24,008 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited Liability Corp has 12,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 1,302 shares. Smithfield Trust Co reported 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Hbk LP accumulated 58,400 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Homrich & Berg owns 14,840 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Ser Automobile Association stated it has 10,403 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 7 selling transactions for $9.45 million activity. Shares for $16,542 were sold by Oblak Steve. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $423,120 was bought by Kumin Michael Andrew. The insider Conine Steven sold $1.56 million. 500 shares were sold by Macri Edmond, worth $57,790. Another trade for 33 shares valued at $3,591 was made by Rodrigues Romero on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “W&T Offshore Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:WTI – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Thursday’s Market Minute: Watch For These Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Sell for an Economic Slowdown – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.