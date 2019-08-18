Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) Shareholder Nfc Investments Has Cut Its Position by $766,970 as Share Price Declined; Grassi Investment Management Has Cut Its Hp (HPQ) Position as Stock Value Rose

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Hp Inc. (HPQ) by 93.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 375,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.57% . The institutional investor held 25,600 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497,000, down from 400,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Hp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 8.27M shares traded. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has declined 8.92% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HPQ News: 09/03/2018 – HP INC – TENDER OFFER AND CONSENT SOLICITATION WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 05/04/2018 – HP’s New High-Performance Workstations Push Creative and Technical Workflows to the Limit; 11/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — HP Introduces Print, PC, Gaming, 3D and XaaS Momentum at Americas Executive Partner Event; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: HP Improves Sleep and Overall Survival Rate in Maintenance Hemodialysis Patients; 29/05/2018 – HP INC SAYS LESJAK TO BE INTERIM COO UNTIL 2019 RETIREMENT; 29/05/2018 – HP Inc. 2Q Rev $14B; 29/05/2018 – HP Inc. CFO Cathie Lesjak to Retire in Early 2019; 29/05/2018 – HP INC SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 49C-52C, EST. 49C; 30/05/2018 – HP Launches OMEN Innovations Geared for Gaming Glory; 29/05/2018 – HP INC 2Q ADJ. EPS 48C, EST. 48C

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $357.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.73. About 111,649 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT ADDED IAC, TPR, BLMN, ANF, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss/Shr $3.85; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Management Believes Greenlight Re Should Not Be Classified as a PFIC; 01/05/2018 – DAVID EINHORN TALKS ON GREENLIGHT RE’S EARNINGS CALL; 30/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.85; 13/03/2018 – GreenLight Business Model Competition Announces Finalists for Its Sixth Annual Contest; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LAUNCHES INNOVATION UNIT; 18/05/2018 – Enel, Iberdrola Get Brazil Antitrust Greenlight for Eletropaulo Bids

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00B and $338.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 13,645 shares to 664,303 shares, valued at $27.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Einhorn: The Only Real Hedge Fund Manager Left? – Seeking Alpha” on November 15, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Greenlight Re Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Greenlight Re Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Greenlight Re Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 15, 2019 : SYMC, AKRX, DISCA, ANGI, LYFT, GLRE – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold GLRE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.91 million shares or 2.03% less from 17.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 10,936 shares. Usca Ria Limited, a Texas-based fund reported 18,950 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) or 162,603 shares. 101,924 are held by Invesco. Morgan Stanley owns 1.90M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2.05M were accumulated by Davis Selected Advisers. Monarch Partners Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 57,227 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 137,872 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd reported 28,000 shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership owns 86,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ameritas reported 2,647 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Bank has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 3,685 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 6,672 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 0.44% or 583,312 shares in its portfolio.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3,690 shares to 27,270 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T (NYSE:T) by 280,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold HPQ shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.21 million shares or 24.11% less from 1.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grassi Inv Mngmt owns 25,600 shares. West Oak Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). Greenwich Wealth Management Lc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) for 140,365 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd owns 53,373 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Alphamark Advsr Ltd reported 253 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 4,384 shares. Gulf Int Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd stated it has 393,017 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 14,600 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc has 0.15% invested in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) for 11,345 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) for 475,000 shares.