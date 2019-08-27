Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) Shareholder Nfc Investments Decreased Its Holding as Valuation Declined; Fine Capital Partners LP Upped Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Stake by $8.67 Million; Shares Declined

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $268.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 21,426 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 24,697 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Discloses Holdings as of Quarter-End; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN UNDER ARMOUR INC; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE CALLS SUNESIS REPORT ‘ERRONEOUS’; 06/03/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LAUNCHES INNOVATION UNIT; 18/05/2018 – Enel, Iberdrola Get Brazil Antitrust Greenlight for Eletropaulo Bids; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT BOOSTED ESV, FIVE, BHF IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Bank & Trust Of America De reported 33,941 shares. International invested in 0% or 14,184 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 22,700 shares. Teton Advsr Inc owns 24,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sei Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 15,990 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 0% or 753 shares in its portfolio. Fine Capital Prns LP has 3.84% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 1.41 million shares. Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 1.91M shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 55,911 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 538 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pzena Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% or 653,637 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Moreover, River Road Asset Limited Liability has 0.36% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 12,916 shares in its portfolio.

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00 billion and $338.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 18,651 shares to 136,755 shares, valued at $11.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.