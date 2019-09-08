Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) Shareholder Nfc Investments Cut Stake; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Howe & Rusling Has Increased Its Position by $959,280

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 139,220 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Greenlight’s David Einhorn Addresses Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Inc. Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 15/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Discloses Holdings as of Quarter-End; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S 1Q 13.6% LOSS IS AMONG THE WORST IN ITS HISTORY; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss/Shr $3.85; 30/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.85; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 22,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 99,105 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 76,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 19.80 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Sanofi warns Canada over industry treatment; Pfizer got a big boost from the new tax law; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE 3 STUDY EXAMINING USE OF LYRICA ORAL SOLUTION CV AS ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Says FDA Panel Votes In Favor of Expanding Use of Xeljanz; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES 294.3B YEN; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER’S MYLOTARG WITH DAUNORUBICIN & CYTARABINE APPROVED BY EU; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational Series; 29/03/2018 – This is really interesting: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a contender $PFE $IONS -4.4% $ALNY -4.8% AKCA -11.5% @BrittanyMeiling; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00 billion and $338.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk by 544 shares to 10,261 shares, valued at $12.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold GLRE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.91 million shares or 2.03% less from 17.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Capital Llc owns 1,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 44,337 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. Pacific Ridge Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 46,030 shares. State Street Corporation owns 552,816 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nfc Investments Limited Company accumulated 48,303 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Sei Invs has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Monarch Partners Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.09% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Veritable LP reported 0.01% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). 2,647 are held by Ameritas Incorporated. Amer holds 0% or 18,332 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The stated it has 10,912 shares. 14,973 were reported by Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Liability. Invesco accumulated 101,924 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 40,848 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Bankshares De holds 466 shares.

More notable recent Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Greenlight Re Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE) CEO Simon Burton on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Greenlight Capital Q2 2019 Letter – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Greenlight Capital Re: The Time Is Now – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Greenlight Re: To Invest Or Not To Invest (With David Einhorn), That’s The Question – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49 million and $577.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 14,053 shares to 34,989 shares, valued at $7.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded F (FXO) by 12,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,288 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mngmt Incorporated Or accumulated 98,293 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Moreover, Peddock Advsr Lc has 1.23% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Northpointe Capital Ltd Co invested 2.61% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moors And Cabot owns 387,394 shares. 120,401 are held by Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Company. First Republic Investment Management, a California-based fund reported 3.48M shares. Kessler Inv Gru Lc has invested 3.31% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Baldwin Invest Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 7,178 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mrj Capital Inc owns 80,453 shares. 220,740 were reported by Community Group Ltd Liability. Whitnell reported 10,306 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.91% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 61,615 are owned by Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited. Milestone, a Colorado-based fund reported 13,927 shares. Capital stated it has 148.33M shares or 1.53% of all its holdings.