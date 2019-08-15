Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) Shareholder Nfc Investments Cut Position as Stock Price Declined; Cdw (CDW) Share Value Rose While Makaira Partners Decreased Its Holding by $2.59 Million

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 26,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.68 million, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $109.67. About 168,029 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc analyzed 76,697 shares as the company's stock declined 30.13% . The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $357.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.72. About 83,378 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold GLRE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.91 million shares or 2.03% less from 17.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 20,000 shares. Investec Asset accumulated 0.03% or 678,723 shares. Citigroup reported 10,936 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 21,821 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Prns holds 2,647 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Com reported 5,436 shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 28,278 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 80,893 shares. Freestone Cap Hldg Ltd reported 0.16% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 2,178 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 67,645 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 0.44% or 583,312 shares. Moon Capital Limited reported 70,205 shares stake.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00B and $338.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 17,575 shares to 377,650 shares, valued at $12.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.