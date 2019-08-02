Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) Share Price Declined While Nfc Investments Decreased by $766,970 Its Holding; Northstar Investment Advisors Maintains Stake in Facebook Class A (FB)

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 248.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 29,841 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, up from 8,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $540.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $189.3. About 9.36M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – Facebook is scrambling to regain trust of its users after the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 04/04/2018 – It’s the first confirmed appearance before Congress for Facebook’s top executive; 15/05/2018 – Facebook has suspended hundreds of apps in its effort to uncover another Cambridge Analytica:; 10/04/2018 – U.S. SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN EXPECTS TO HOLD FUTURE CONGRESSIONAL HEARING ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA -STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – It will be hard to remove Mark Zuckerberg as Facebook CEO: Management guru Jeff Sonnenfeld; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 21/03/2018 – Facebook looks ‘radioactive’ after brutal sell-off, says market watcher; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal; 20/04/2018 – About 15 percent of users said in a poll that they will decrease their use of Facebook after a data scandal related to Cambridge Analytica, Daniel Ives, head of technology research at GBH Insights, wrote in a Friday research note; 04/05/2018 – HUNGARIAN HELSINKI COMMITTEE COMMENTS ON COURT CASE ON FACEBOOK

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.22. About 47,256 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Information in Response to Erroneous Research Report; 18/05/2018 – Enel, Iberdrola Get Brazil Antitrust Greenlight for Eletropaulo Bids; 06/03/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LAUNCHES INNOVATION UNIT; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s posted one of its worst quarterly returns ever to start 2018, down 13.6 percent versus the market’s 1.2 percent decline; 15/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00B and $338.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 13,645 shares to 664,303 shares, valued at $27.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold GLRE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.91 million shares or 2.03% less from 17.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,436 were reported by Legal & General Public Limited Com. The Pennsylvania-based Cordasco has invested 0.02% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 3,685 shares. Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 0.03% or 678,723 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 0% or 46,129 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 137,872 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 410,591 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Veritable LP invested in 40,000 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 37,514 shares. River Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 36,415 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 16,210 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP owns 425 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 4,310 shares to 123,546 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) by 5,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,107 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).