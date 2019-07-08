Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) Market Value Declined While Nfc Investments Has Decreased Holding; As Devon Energy New (DVN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Poplar Forest Capital Raised Its Holding

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.54. About 223,799 shares traded or 12.74% up from the average. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 30.30% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT ADDED IAC, TPR, BLMN, ANF, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Greenlight’s David Einhorn Addresses Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 01/05/2018 – DAVID EINHORN TALKS ON GREENLIGHT RE’S EARNINGS CALL; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss $142.8M; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss/Shr $3.85; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Info in Response to Research Report; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT BOOSTED ESV, FIVE, BHF IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s posted one of its worst quarterly returns ever to start 2018, down 13.6 percent versus the market’s 1.2 percent decline; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 377,922 shares as the company's stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.31M, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 4.46 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500.

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00B and $338.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 17,575 shares to 377,650 shares, valued at $12.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

