Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) Holder Nfc Investments Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Declined; Kinross Gold (KGC) Holder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Raised Its Stake by $5.04 Million

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 103,024 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s posted one of its worst quarterly returns ever to start 2018, down 13.6 percent versus the market’s 1.2 percent decline; 01/05/2018 – DAVID EINHORN TALKS ON GREENLIGHT RE’S EARNINGS CALL; 15/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss $142.8M; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Inc. Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Believes Report’s Assessment of the Co, Its Business and Strategy Is Fundamentally Flawed; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Greenlight’s David Einhorn Addresses Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT ADDED IAC, TPR, BLMN, ANF, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 1.68M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The hedge fund held 7.17M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.66M, up from 5.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.77. About 9.61M shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 09/05/2018 – Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q Rev $897.2M; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD-MINING OPERATIONS IN RUSSIA CONTINUE TO OPERATE ACCORDING TO PLAN AND REMAIN UNAFFECTED BY NEW SANCTIONS ANNOUNCED BY US ON APRIL 6, 2018; 15/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – NEW PLAN WILL REPLACE CURRENT SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN, WHICH WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 29, 2018; 15/03/2018 – KINROSS ADOPTS NEW HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Kinross Gold To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’; Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 09/04/2018 – Kinross Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS IT’S ALREADY `IN DIALOGUE’ WITH MAURITANIA

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,950 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold GLRE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.91 million shares or 2.03% less from 17.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.90M shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 32,500 shares. Caz Investments Ltd Partnership has 0.14% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Freestone Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Moon Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 410,591 shares. Continental Limited Liability Corp reported 238,671 shares stake. Moreover, Grp One Trading LP has 0.01% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 86,900 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 15,757 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Co holds 0% or 28,000 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Citigroup invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 2,178 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% or 94,155 shares in its portfolio. Usca Ria Lc reported 0.04% stake.

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00B and $338.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 17,575 shares to 377,650 shares, valued at $12.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.