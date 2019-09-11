Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) Holder Nfc Investments Has Cut Stake as Shares Declined; Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Market Value Rose While Mairs & Power Has Boosted Its Holding

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 186,505 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss/Shr $3.85; 30/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.85; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE COMMENTS ON SUNESIS CAPITAL RESEARCH REPORT; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Discloses Holdings as of Quarter-End; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 06/03/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LAUNCHES INNOVATION UNIT; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT BOOSTED ESV, FIVE, BHF IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 06/03/2018 Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Launches Innovation Unit

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 11,941 shares as the company's stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.48M, up from 2.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.31. About 25.15M shares traded or 29.44% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hawkins Chemical (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 12,120 shares to 98,637 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel (NYSE:HRL) by 184,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.79 million shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00B and $338.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 18,651 shares to 136,755 shares, valued at $11.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

