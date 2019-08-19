Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) Holder Nfc Investments Cut Holding as Stock Value Declined; Blackhill Capital Lifted Its Holding in Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI) by $597,700

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 29,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 481,849 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64 million, up from 451,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 7.72 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet provincial premiers on pipeline dispute; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: ANY SUPPORT CANADA GIVES TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA MUST BE SOUND, FAIR AND BENEFIT ALL CANADIANS; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN-STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS CONSISTENT WITH CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES; 19/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan CDS Tightens 20 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 12/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: PM Justin Trudeau to meet with B.C. Premier John Horgan and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley Sunday; 09/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Canada’s options on pipeline as Kinder Morgan threatens to quit; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Threatens to Halt Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan pipeline in bid to save project; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: TRANS MOUNTAIN PROJECT WILL NOT HAVE A FISCAL IMPACT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONTINUES TO LOOK AT WESTERN CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS IN LONGER TERM FOR M&A – CONF CALL

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $360.33M market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 180,864 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT ADDED IAC, TPR, BLMN, ANF, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – GreenLight Business Model Competition Announces Finalists for Its Sixth Annual Contest; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 23/04/2018 – Greenlight’s David Einhorn Addresses Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Inc. Exits Position in Greenlight Capital

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00 billion and $338.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk by 544 shares to 10,261 shares, valued at $12.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.