Greenleaf Trust Upped Stake in Honeywell International (HON); Intl Paper Co (IP) Holder Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowered Position by $14.75 Million

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 2,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 84,971 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50M, up from 82,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $163.26. About 2.33M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 58.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 283,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 197,759 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.30M, down from 481,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 2.02M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – “STRONGLY ADVISE SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE NO ACTION” IN REGARD TO DEAL WITH INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Possible offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Unsolicited International Paper Co. Bid Proposal; 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – International Paper Says It Has Options If Smurfit Bids Fails; 17/04/2018 – Feeding America® And International Paper Join Forces To Help People Facing Hunger And Recovering From Disasters; 23/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS BOARD INTENDS TO REDUCE ITS SIZE TO 12 DIRECTORS IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Submitting Proposal to Acquire Entire Issued and to Be Issued Share Capital of Smurfit Kappa; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER; 24/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS UNANIMOUS POSITION OF BOARD ON UNSOLICITED INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPROACH HAS BEEN CLEARLY OUTLINED

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) by 27,811 shares to 3,839 shares, valued at $277,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,471 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Barrons.com published: “Honeywell Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Hereâ€™s What to Expect. – Barron’s” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Hartford Finance Mgmt Inc has invested 1.74% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Acg Wealth owns 12,734 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc reported 9,035 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 3.12 million are held by Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt. Greenwood Capital Associate Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.82% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Victory Capital Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has 100,140 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Welch Forbes owns 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 11,076 shares. Eagle Capital Management Limited Liability Com invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Weiss Asset Limited Partnership reported 1,314 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.09% or 9,718 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc accumulated 2,413 shares. 588,622 are held by Calamos Ltd Com. Provise Mgmt Grp Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 3,631 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii stated it has 1,267 shares.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Paper Cuts: KeyBanc Downgrades International Paper, Westrock, Packaging Corp. Of America – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Livongo sets targets on IPO that could more than double its valuation – Silicon Valley Business Journal” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Containerboard prices still under pressure – Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Ford, International Paper and LyondellBasell – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Yandex (YNDX) to Acquire IP and Call-Centers of Vezet in Russia – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 330,570 shares to 3.05 million shares, valued at $95.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 57,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 402,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 EPS, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $526.39M for 7.46 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 102,030 shares. Qs Invsts Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 1,158 are held by Guardian Life Communications Of America. First Personal Financial Ser stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Webster Bancorporation N A has 7,645 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 3.02 million shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 160 shares. 84,012 were accumulated by Cornercap Counsel Inc. 95,725 were reported by Gulf Intl Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd. Van Eck owns 8,741 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Keybank Association Oh owns 9,793 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 176 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 0.03% or 1.21 million shares. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv reported 10,864 shares stake.