Greenleaf Trust Upped Its Position in Costco Wholesale (COST) by $467,544 as Market Valuation Rose; Baupost Group Upped Cbs New (CBS) Position by $71.44 Million as Market Value Rose

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 1.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 10.00M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $499.00M, up from 8.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $43.81. About 5.89 million shares traded or 75.66% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 16/05/2018 – CBS Wins Temporary Reprieve as Redstones Told Not to Interfere; 05/04/2018 – CBS News: Michigan under fire for letting Nestle bottling plants pump more water; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 23/05/2018 – CBS FILES AMENDED SUIT CHALLENGING REDSTONE FAMILY BYLAW CHANGE; 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS HAS RENEWED AFFILIATION PACTS FOR ABC, CBS STATIONS IN; 04/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SHARI REDSTONE MAKES CONCESSIONS ON VIACOM INC VIAB.O CEO BOB BAKISH’S ROLE IN POTENTIAL MERGER WITH CBS CORP CBS.N; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint; 15/05/2018 – CBS News: Feds: Texas airline workers used flights to distribute “meth”; 26/03/2018 – Dutch Govt Finances Again Complying W/ European Rules: CBS Link

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 32.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 1,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 7,206 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 5,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $290.69. About 4.65M shares traded or 144.10% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 1.87 million shares. Moreover, Ellington Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Zeke Cap Ltd Llc reported 10,003 shares. First Republic has 22,869 shares. Kempner Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 0.84% or 25,770 shares. Commerce Fincl Bank owns 22,496 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brinker has invested 0.08% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Griffin Asset Mngmt reported 1,150 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.37% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 45,044 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.07% or 11,712 shares. Springowl Limited Liability Company holds 2.03% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.02% or 61,290 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 1,002 shares. Carroll, a North Carolina-based fund reported 560 shares.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $11.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 190,107 shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $188.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 220,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2,190 shares to 1,668 shares, valued at $459,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Mobile Ltd Adr (NYSE:CHL) by 14,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,336 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

