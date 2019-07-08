Greenleaf Trust Upped Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $2.81 Million; National Pension Service Increases Position in Dover (DOV)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 1,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,545 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44M, up from 5,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1938.49. About 825,313 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 20/05/2018 – Variety: `The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Renewed for Season Three by Amazon; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: As Mass. woos Amazon, governor acknowledges company will have an uphill battle in health care; 08/03/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: The latest on the Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JPM CEO search for its health initiative, via sources,; 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia; 30/05/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMZN WILL PASS SCRUTINY WITH ‘FLYING COLORS’; 14/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon tests display ad offering letting Amazon merchants purchase spots across other sites and apps, amid; 05/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON ISN’T ON A `LEVEL PLAYING FIELD’; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon said to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco – Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over News (Correct)

National Pension Service increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 8,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,879 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.06M, up from 205,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $101.72. About 80,753 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover; 18/04/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Board of Directors Approves Spin-Off of Apergy; 26/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS APERGY SEPARATION ON-TRACK FOR EARLY MAY COMPLETION; 20/03/2018 – REG-DOVER CORPORATION: DOVER APPOINTS RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES DOVER TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dover, DE’s Water and Sewer Revs at ‘AA+’; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding to meet April 24 in Dover; 26/03/2018 – Delaware AG: DigiGirlz Returns to Wilmington University’s Dover Campus, May 8, 2018

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation owns 26,454 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Com owns 10,344 shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs has 11,246 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. 5,855 are owned by Cap Investment Advsr Lc. Fiduciary holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 30,985 shares. The Georgia-based Greatmark Inv Prns has invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). City Holdings Comm holds 1,956 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 1.54% stake. The Massachusetts-based Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund stated it has 8,203 shares or 3.2% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 1.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aviva Public Ltd Co owns 199,915 shares. Sta Wealth Limited Com has invested 6.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clean Yield Gru owns 113 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Doliver Advsrs LP holds 0.55% or 765 shares.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Intermediate Gov/Credit Bond Etf (GVI) by 87,345 shares to 364,436 shares, valued at $40.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,837 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Smallcap 600 Index (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 21,588 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cambridge Invest Advisors, Iowa-based fund reported 17,243 shares. Sun Life Financial Incorporated reported 247 shares stake. Wetherby Asset invested in 3,351 shares. Cincinnati Financial Corp holds 796,800 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt invested in 0.52% or 112,160 shares. Smithfield has 180 shares. Conning Inc reported 2,619 shares. Utah-based Utah Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Regions Fincl stated it has 30,813 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 167,288 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd has 24,734 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.01% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Com accumulated 0.03% or 54,801 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 54,571 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $3.26 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Kloosterboer Jay L sold $1.08 million. Shares for $1.14M were sold by Spurgeon William. Cabrera Ivonne M sold 7,272 shares worth $641,609.