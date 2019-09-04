Greenleaf Trust Upped At&T (T) Holding By $622,356; Genmark Diagnostics (GNMK)’s Sentiment Is 1.32

Genmark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 45 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 34 reduced and sold equity positions in Genmark Diagnostics Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 44.67 million shares, down from 46.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Genmark Diagnostics Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 24 Increased: 30 New Position: 15.

Greenleaf Trust increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 39.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenleaf Trust acquired 20,076 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Greenleaf Trust holds 70,809 shares with $2.22M value, up from 50,733 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $256.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 20.54M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES U.S. MOVE TO EXCLUDE AT&T ARBITRATION OFFER; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Capital Plans Include $1 Billion in Incremental Investment Due to Tax Reform; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: 5G PHONES AND TABLETS COMING SOMETIME IN 2019; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Official Out Over Hiring of Trump’s Lawyer; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Accused of Stealing Technology Behind Streaming-News System; 19/04/2018 – Cradlepoint Invited to Participate in the AT&T Hackathon Focused on Public Safety; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AT&T Receivables Funding LLC March 2018; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says in Memo Hiring Michael Cohen Was `Big Mistake’; 19/03/2018 – Trial kicks off in U.S. challenge to AT&T, Time Warner merger; 18/04/2018 – AT&T: HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PLANNED IPO OF SHRS OF VRIO CORP

The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.89. About 189,151 shares traded. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK) has risen 3.64% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GNMK News: 21/04/2018 – DJ GenMark Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNMK); 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 Casdin Capital, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In GenMark; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Genmark Automation, Inc., An US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 30/04/2018 – Nidec Completes Acquisition Of Genmark Automation, Inc., A US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – GenMark 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 24/04/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 41 Days; 01/05/2018 – GenMark Backs FY18 Rev $68M-$72M; 27/03/2018 – CASDIN CAPITAL REPORTS A 7 PCT STAKE IN GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS AS OF MARCH 20 – SEC FILING

Analysts await GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% EPS growth.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. holds 2.02% of its portfolio in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. for 337,022 shares. Cadian Capital Management Lp owns 5.15 million shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Needham Investment Management Llc has 0.58% invested in the company for 240,500 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Penn Capital Management Co Inc has invested 0.46% in the stock. Hightower Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.54 million shares.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company has market cap of $338.32 million. The firm provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It currently has negative earnings. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test.

Greenleaf Trust decreased Vanguard Msci Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) stake by 80,162 shares to 111,226 valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) stake by 465,127 shares and now owns 1.28 million shares. Ishares Core S&P Smallcap 600 Index (IJR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 2,740 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 30.31M shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt holds 0.15% or 25,999 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Rech Management holds 0.26% or 13,206 shares in its portfolio. Ami Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stock Yards Natl Bank accumulated 515,815 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 16,047 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 189,831 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman & Commerce. Washington Cap reported 1.91% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 70,083 are held by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 18.96 million shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mgmt Llc accumulated 975,787 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Archford Strategies Limited Co reported 59,407 shares stake. Hilton Capital Management Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 4,512 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 1.75% above currents $35.38 stock price. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James.