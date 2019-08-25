Greenleaf Trust Trimmed Its Hsbc Holdings Plc Adr (HSBC) Stake by $511,200 as Share Value Declined; Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Position Boosted by Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc Adr (HSBC) by 43.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 12,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 16,618 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, down from 29,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Hsbc Holdings Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $35.63. About 4.85M shares traded or 124.16% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 21/03/2018 – HSBC HEAD OF LATAM GLOBAL BANKING BOUAZZA SPEAKS AT EVENT; 04/04/2018 – HSBC has worst gender pay gap among Britain’s largest companies; 03/05/2018 – HSBC NAMES HUBERT PRESCHEZ AS CO-HEAD OF GLOBAL BANKING, FRANCE; 09/05/2018 – HISCOX LTD HSX.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1500P FROM 1450P; RATING HOLD; 04/05/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L – LENDING GROWTH OF $17 BLN IN 1Q18, INCREASING NET LOANS AND ADVANCES TO CUSTOMERS BY 2% IN THE QUARTER; 17/05/2018 – HSBC Is Said to Name Sahney Head of Asia Advisory, Corporates; 19/03/2018 – Minerva Luxembourg S.A. Announces That HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. Has Launched A Tender Offer, And Minerva Luxembourg S.A. Has Launched A Consent Solicitation, Relating To Any And All Of The 8; 03/05/2018 – HSBC: Early Repurchase; 29/03/2018 – BASF SE BASFn.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 92 EUROS FROM 85 EUROS; 15/03/2018 – HSBC DISCLOSES MEAN GENDER PAY GAP IN GROUP MANAGEMENT SERVICES ENTITY OF 42 PERCENT IN 2017

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by 36.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 59,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 222,408 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.53M, up from 163,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 8.08M shares traded or 4.73% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – SUPREME APPOINTS COLIN MOORE, FORMER PRESIDENT OF STARBUCKS CANADA, TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Starbucks Corp; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE GETS RIGHTS TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS EX COFFEE SHOPS; 28/05/2018 – WEI CHUAN FOODS IN TALKS TO SUPPLY MILK TO STARBUCKS: DAILY; 03/04/2018 – Princi elevates Starbucks culinary offerings and gives diners a destination for lunch; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is making changes following outrage over the arrest of two black men at one of its cafes in Philadelphia last week; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé adds Starbucks to US blend; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – REITERATES COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15 BLN TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH NEXT THREE YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Paul Farhi: Appears it wasn’t about the money: Breaking–Two black men arrested at Starbucks settle with Philadelphia for $1 ea

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Adr (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 4,910 shares to 59,754 shares, valued at $10.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Telephone Enterprises (NYSE:CTL) by 59,877 shares to 247,316 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.