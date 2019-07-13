Greenleaf Trust Raised Xilinx (XLNX) Stake by $318,654; Market Valuation Declined; Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Share Value Rose While Bloombergsen Raised Stake by $606,042

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 22,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 734,610 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00M, up from 712,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.75. About 73,416 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 21.37% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 09/04/2018 – ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 13/03/2018 – FTC: Encore Plus Solutions, Inc. and Nordic Clinical, Inc. – March 12, 2018; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 54mm, REF 804-07-540 Produc; 08/05/2018 – KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes power four-time world champ Leo Santa Cruz heading into rematch vs. Abner Mares; 05/04/2018 – Ascent Capital Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 83C, EST. $1.03

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 89.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 2,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,341 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $677,000, up from 2,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.32. About 2.18 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,671 shares to 9,115 shares, valued at $492,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,272 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Msci Emerging Markets Etf (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc reported 210,365 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank accumulated 25,516 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.03% stake. Tcw Gru accumulated 92,039 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Sun Life Financial Inc invested in 432 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical invested in 1.14% or 44,923 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 4,281 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Asset Incorporated holds 0.08% or 5,260 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.12% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 21,145 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Co has 33,602 shares. 5,371 were accumulated by Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc. Moreover, Korea Inv Corp has 0.43% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 243,561 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 14,500 shares.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “South Philly Refinery Shuts Permanently, Our Picks PBF Energy, Kinder Winners – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “QuickLogic (QUIK) Fully Exercises Stock Overallotment Option – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Semiconductor Shares Are Rallying After Micron’s Latest Move – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Xilinx Stock Tumbled Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $45.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% or 32,537 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp owns 726,736 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 733 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company stated it has 382,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 1,472 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Legal And General Gru Pcl holds 64,800 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Citigroup owns 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 69,498 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 4,903 shares. Pembroke Management Limited accumulated 496,343 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 50,120 shares.