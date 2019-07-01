Greenleaf Trust Raised Its Altria Group (MO) Position; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Lifted Lowes Companies (LOW) Holding By $2.34 Million

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) stake by 682.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc acquired 21,443 shares as Lowes Companies Inc (LOW)’s stock rose 6.07%. The Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc holds 24,584 shares with $2.69M value, up from 3,141 last quarter. Lowes Companies Inc now has $79.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $101.81. About 1.93M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – COMPARABLE SALES IN MAY ARE DOUBLE-DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE; 18/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 18/05/2018 – LOWE ENTERPRISES INVESTORS BUYS 1 KENNEDY FLATS APARTMENT; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIAN ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 05/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE NAMES GEOFF LOWE AS CFO

Greenleaf Trust increased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 49.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenleaf Trust acquired 7,569 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock rose 6.39%. The Greenleaf Trust holds 22,849 shares with $1.31 million value, up from 15,280 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $89.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $47.69. About 3.45M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reaves W H & stated it has 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability holds 9,382 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust invested in 1.93% or 52,950 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 55,900 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.31% or 17,955 shares. Kwmg Ltd has invested 0.64% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ancora Ltd Com holds 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 12,573 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 28,578 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Central Savings Bank & Tru holds 8,972 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,478 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Thomas White Ltd invested in 1,820 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.16% or 24,950 shares in its portfolio. Moneta Gru Inv Advisors Limited Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.34% or 2.26 million shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Com owns 34,860 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Altria Group had 10 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co to “Market Perform” on Monday, January 7. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Tuesday, January 22 to “Underweight” rating.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity. Sakkab Nabil Y bought $70,448 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Invest Services Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Banque Pictet & Cie, Switzerland-based fund reported 78,865 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 130 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd owns 0.7% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 30,513 shares. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 199,393 shares. Eventide Asset Llc reported 565,000 shares. First Trust Advisors LP invested in 90,490 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Inc invested in 0.26% or 3.66 million shares. The Ohio-based Bartlett & Ltd Liability has invested 1.62% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Peoples Fincl Corp holds 0.11% or 1,925 shares in its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Management holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 7,687 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,449 shares. Ledyard Bancshares stated it has 55,673 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. S&T Fincl Bank Pa has 0.35% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 14,025 shares. First State Bank And Tru Of Newtown has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Among 14 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Lowe’s Companies had 27 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, January 9 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, February 27. Robert W. Baird maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $126 target. The rating was downgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold” on Wednesday, January 23.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538. The insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342.