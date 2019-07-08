Greenleaf Trust Raised Ing Groep N V Adr (ING) Holding By $560,280; Syntal Capital Partners Upped Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding

Greenleaf Trust increased Ing Groep N V Adr (ING) stake by 200.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenleaf Trust acquired 46,690 shares as Ing Groep N V Adr (ING)’s stock declined 8.20%. The Greenleaf Trust holds 70,000 shares with $850,000 value, up from 23,310 last quarter. Ing Groep N V Adr now has $44.94B valuation. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 1.87M shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 29.62% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 09/05/2018 – ING 1Q Fully Loaded CET1 Ratio at 14.3%; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – ING BANK N.V., AS EXISTING TRADE FINANCE PROVIDER & FRONTING BANK, IS IN PROCESS OF SEEKING CREDIT APPROVAL IN ORDER TO ACCEDE TO RSA; 13/03/2018 – ING WITHDRAWS PLAN TO RAISE CEO’S COMPENSATION PACKAGE BY 50 PERCENT – COMPANY STATEMENT; 16/03/2018 – BASIC FIT NV BFIT.AS : ING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 28.50 FROM EUR 27; 09/05/2018 – REG-ING posts 1Q18 net result of €1,225 million; 14/05/2018 – The exchange was performed in 24 hours, HSBC and ING said; 09/03/2018 – ING BANK SLASKI ADJUSTS DIV POLICY TO NEW CAPITAL RATIOS; 19/03/2018 – ING predicts that by 2060, half of all manufactured goods will be printed; 13/03/2018 – Under pressure, ING scraps plan to raise CEO pay; 23/04/2018 – ING AGM adopts annual accounts 2017

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) stake by 80.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Syntal Capital Partners Llc acquired 6,919 shares as Procter & Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Syntal Capital Partners Llc holds 15,508 shares with $1.61M value, up from 8,589 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co now has $286.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 4.85M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing

Greenleaf Trust decreased Accenture Plc Shs Cl A Adr (NYSE:ACN) stake by 1,724 shares to 13,550 valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 6,622 shares and now owns 71,837 shares. Amphenol Corporation Cl A (NYSE:APH) was reduced too.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. $3.90 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. On Monday, February 11 Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,000 shares. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000. The insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93M. Coombe Gary A also sold $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. $1.98 million worth of stock was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of stock or 1.21 million shares.

