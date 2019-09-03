Greenleaf Trust Raised Facebook Cl A (FB) Holding By $949,354; Gartner (IT)’s Sentiment Is 0.94

Gartner Inc (IT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 151 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 161 decreased and sold positions in Gartner Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 87.48 million shares, down from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Gartner Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 6 to 7 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 123 Increased: 103 New Position: 48.

Greenleaf Trust increased Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) stake by 9.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenleaf Trust acquired 5,719 shares as Facebook Inc Cl A (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Greenleaf Trust holds 66,755 shares with $11.13 million value, up from 61,036 last quarter. Facebook Inc Cl A now has $518.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/03/2018 – YouTube & Facebook Sensations, BBQ Pit Boys, Partner With Camerons Products In An Effort To Bring Grilling Products To Mass Retailers; 01/05/2018 – NEW: Facebook is mulling a plan to sell its upcoming smart speakers internationally before launching them in the U.S; 09/03/2018 – Facebook To Exclusively Broadcast 25 MLB Games — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Carrie Budoff Brown: New @nancyscola scoop: Facebook asked conservative groups for help last week in heading off European-style; 17/04/2018 – CIOs in Spotlight on User Data Following Facebook Testimony; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s Stalwart Ad Business Seen Weathering Latest Scandal; 19/03/2018 – Facebook hires firm to conduct a ‘comprehensive audit’ of Cambridge Analytica; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO INTRODUCE NEW FEATURES ALLOWING USERS TO DOWNLOAD AND DELETE THEIR DATA – BLOG POST; 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself, but it’s too late for that now; 11/04/2018 – CA Treasurer: Statement from Treasurer John Chiang on Facebook’s Data Privacy Scandal

Analysts await Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 28.24% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.85 per share. IT’s profit will be $53.77M for 54.78 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Gartner, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.93% negative EPS growth.

Gartner, Inc., an information technology research and advisory company, provides independent research and analysis on the information technology , supply chain, and digital marketing initiatives. The company has market cap of $11.78 billion. It operates through three divisions: Research, Consulting, and Events. It has a 55.7 P/E ratio. The Research segment offers objective insight on critical and timely technology and supply chain initiatives for CIOs, other IT professionals, supply chain leaders, marketing and other business professionals, technology and professional services companies, and the institutional investment community through reports, briefings, and proprietary tools, as well as access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Bares Capital Management Inc. holds 10.08% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. for 2.36 million shares. Covey Capital Advisors Llc owns 31,949 shares or 6.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bamco Inc Ny has 4.34% invested in the company for 6.75 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc has invested 4.11% in the stock. Polen Capital Management Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 4.80 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.25 million activity.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. $4.05M worth of stock was sold by THIEL PETER on Thursday, August 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.33% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Savant Capital Lc holds 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 9,591 shares. Da Davidson And holds 0.23% or 81,232 shares. Df Dent accumulated 1,582 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Overbrook Mngmt invested in 124,429 shares or 4.46% of the stock. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited stated it has 0.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Zacks Inv holds 0.35% or 98,946 shares. Chilton Inv Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,416 shares. Axa accumulated 1.26M shares. Indiana Tru And reported 1.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cim Mangement holds 0.9% or 14,082 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 2.65% stake. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Co stated it has 2,506 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Co has 0.17% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,719 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsr stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Greenleaf Trust decreased Ishares Global Financials Etf (IXG) stake by 10,547 shares to 22,136 valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Orix Corp Adr (NYSE:IX) stake by 13,365 shares and now owns 3,649 shares. Hsbc Holdings Plc Adr (NYSE:HSBC) was reduced too.

