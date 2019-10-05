Greenleaf Trust Position in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) Decreased by $811,072 as Valuation Rose; Schlumberger Nv (SLB) Holder Advisor Partners Trimmed Its Stake by $468,741 as Share Price Declined

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 75.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 6,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 2,242 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $261,000, down from 9,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $118.7. About 35,779 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Rev $803.4M; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Nv (SLB) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 12,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 29,085 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, down from 41,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 10.45 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $23,106 activity.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S Adr (NYSE:NVO) by 7,503 shares to 31,829 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold ANAT shares while 41 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.95 million shares or 0.51% more from 16.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion State Bank has 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 15,600 are owned by Mackenzie Fincl. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Strs Ohio stated it has 5,108 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 27 shares. State Street accumulated 158,144 shares. Greenleaf accumulated 2,242 shares. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 384,071 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Lc has 7,745 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Weiss Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) or 1,744 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Lc has 0% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 17,441 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 11,787 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Schroder Mngmt Gp stated it has 135,428 shares.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 19.44 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 28,492 were accumulated by Covington Cap Management. Lathrop reported 2% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bessemer reported 287,850 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 28,534 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.12% or 185,645 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc owns 0.24% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 20,669 shares. Marco Management Limited Liability Corp owns 19,727 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton reported 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Violich Cap Mngmt holds 0.3% or 30,540 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Communications Ca has invested 0.84% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc holds 1.39% or 18.96M shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma accumulated 0.01% or 14,430 shares. Artemis Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6,260 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $820.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5,980 shares to 78,622 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

