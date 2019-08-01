Greenleaf Trust Maintains Position in Boeing Co (BA); Smithbridge Asset Management Has Upped Stake in Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 1,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,440 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 4,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $341.18. About 4.78M shares traded or 6.23% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – Norwegian Air says $250 mln Dreamliner facility could be converted to long-term financing; 24/05/2018 – New Boeing 777 will have folding wings; 25/03/2018 – BOEING DELIVERS WORLD’S FIRST 787-10 DREAMLINER TO SIA; 25/04/2018 – Boeing earnings: $3.64 a share, vs $2.58 EPS expected; 08/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) CEO SAYS CO NOT “OFFICIALLY” CANCELLED ITS WIDEBODY 787 AIRCRAFT ORDER WITH BOEING; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s pulling out of the Iran deal threatens Boeing’s multibillion dollar deals with the country; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $14.11 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Wichita Bus Jrn: Boeing and Embraer reportedly near pact; deal said to exclude business jets and defense

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 10.22M shares traded or 2.87% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.47% or 348,556 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Company holds 13,731 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 64,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc has 0.26% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 24,145 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Barnett And holds 78 shares. Pioneer Bancorp N A Or holds 0.81% or 43,477 shares in its portfolio. Granite Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Logan Mngmt holds 25,300 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Prns Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Meeder Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 73 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na reported 111,012 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wellington Shields & Co Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bb&T accumulated 154,768 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 465,127 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $83.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,272 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Adr (NYSE:ETN).