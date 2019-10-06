Greenleaf Trust Maintains Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST); Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Market Value Rose While Waddell & Reed Financial Has Decreased Its Position

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 228,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 7.39M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437.78M, down from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $59. About 131,979 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 57.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 14,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 40,114 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, up from 25,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 3.63M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

More notable recent WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba: Key Takeaways From Investor Day – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) Share Price Is Up 51% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$57.35, Is WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Argo Group International Holdings (NYSE:ARGO) Stock Gained 84% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.08 million shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $141.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transunion by 26,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Glaukos Corp.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. $28,990 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were bought by Ancius Michael J.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,153 shares to 158,020 shares, valued at $21.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd Adr (NYSE:HMC) by 70,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,936 shares, and cut its stake in Athenex Inc.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zimbabwe’s president pleads for patience in bringing economy back from “dead” – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Geron +12.7% on fast-track designation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Qudian Stock Fell 13.8% Last Month – Nasdaq” on October 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Deliverr Raises $23 Million, Expands Fast-Shipping Program – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 30, 2019.