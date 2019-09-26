Greenleaf Trust Maintains Holding in Cvs Health (CVS); As Oge Energy (OGE) Market Value Rose, Convergence Investment Partners Trimmed Its Holding by $758,646

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 18,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 33,741 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, down from 51,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $45.58. About 505,189 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 136.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 12,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 21,551 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, up from 9,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.32. About 4.11M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.47 in 2019Q1.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $413.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 20,016 shares to 34,623 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 12,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 4,385 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $468.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,668 shares, and cut its stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd Adr (NYSE:HMC).