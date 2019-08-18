Greenleaf Trust Lowered Orix Adr (IX) Holding By $948,915; Prospector Partners Has Trimmed United Fire Group (UFCS) Stake

Prospector Partners Llc decreased United Fire Group Inc (UFCS) stake by 26.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prospector Partners Llc sold 14,400 shares as United Fire Group Inc (UFCS)’s stock rose 20.58%. The Prospector Partners Llc holds 40,900 shares with $1.79 million value, down from 55,300 last quarter. United Fire Group Inc now has $1.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.02. About 95,261 shares traded or 29.30% up from the average. United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) has declined 9.28% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UFCS News: 26/03/2018 United Fire Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE 1Q REV. $275.6M; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Management Exits Position in United Fire; 18/05/2018 – United Fire Group: Directors Elections to the Bd of Directors Announced; 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. completes the sale of its subsidiary United Life Insurance Company to Kuvare US Holdings, Inc; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q Rev $275.6M; 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group: Completes Sale of United Life Insurance Co to Kuvare for $280M in Cash; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q Net $45.8M; 16/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE GROUP INC UFCS.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.31/SHR; 18/05/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Reports on Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Greenleaf Trust decreased Orix Corp Adr (IX) stake by 78.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenleaf Trust sold 13,365 shares as Orix Corp Adr (IX)’s stock rose 2.44%. The Greenleaf Trust holds 3,649 shares with $262,000 value, down from 17,014 last quarter. Orix Corp Adr now has $18.30B valuation. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $70.8. About 31,125 shares traded. ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) has declined 16.17% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical IX News: 07/03/2018 Robeco to exclude tobacco investments from mutual funds; 10/03/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO – UPDATES ON PROPOSED MERGER WITH OMAN ORIX LEASING COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – TABLE-Orix Jreit 8954.T -6 MTH results; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Daikyo 8840.T -2017/18 group results; 11/04/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO SAYS IN VIEW OF MERGER OF OMAN ORIX LEASING INTO CO, INITIAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS INCORPORATE FINANCIALS OF MERGED ENTITY EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR: ORIX Life Rtgs Affmd, Then Withdrawn At Co.’s Request; 09/05/2018 – Orix Corp FY Net Y313.14B Vs Net Y273.24B; 04/05/2018 – Germany’s DZ Bank to sell parts of DVB after muted interest for unit; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Ubiteq 6662.T – 9-MTH group results; 29/03/2018 – Lanka Business: Japan’s Orix sells Sri Lanka LOLC stake for Rs.12.8Bn

Greenleaf Trust increased Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) stake by 16,785 shares to 80,661 valued at $16.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bed Bath Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) stake by 40,696 shares and now owns 52,369 shares. Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Adr (NASDAQ:GWPH) was raised too.

Prospector Partners Llc increased Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 18,000 shares to 176,000 valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Powell Inds Inc (NASDAQ:POWL) stake by 13,183 shares and now owns 123,383 shares. Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L was raised too.

