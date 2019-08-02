Greenleaf Trust Lifted Its Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by $375,402 as Share Price Rose; As Franco Nevada (FNV) Market Valuation Rose, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Increased Its Position

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 69,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222.10M, up from 2.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $89.71. About 170,645 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 3,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,839 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 26,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $140.22. About 1.46M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 7,571 shares to 52,110 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crh Medical Corp by 402,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Franco-Nevada: Another Good Quarter – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Franco-Nevada Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Bridgewater’s Top 5 Metals and Mining Holdings – GuruFocus.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gold Sits Near The Recent Low – Is Franco-Nevada A Buy At This Level? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Range Resources sells $634M in Appalachia assets to cut debt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,212 shares to 8,129 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc Adr (NYSE:ETN) by 5,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,808 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Intermediate Gov/Credit Bond Etf (GVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sky Grp Inc Ltd Com accumulated 7,753 shares. Cap Assocs Ny accumulated 6,232 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Bowen Hanes & Com Incorporated has 1.65% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Northeast Financial Consultants has 0.8% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 64,685 shares. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel holds 231,999 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Inc De has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Selz Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 3.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Benin reported 22,889 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Eagle Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cibc World Markets has 0.36% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 699,262 shares. 174,486 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Limited Liability Company. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 10,789 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 103,266 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Private Harbour Investment Management And Counsel Lc stated it has 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 6,187 shares.